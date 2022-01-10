Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.