Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. 5,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

