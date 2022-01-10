Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.85 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

