Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

