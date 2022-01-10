Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day moving average is $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

