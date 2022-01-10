Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $123,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $83.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.