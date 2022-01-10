Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $49,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $149.42 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.