Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.