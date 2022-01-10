VAULT (VAULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,592.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.24 million and $2,592.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00010627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.74 or 0.07408297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.37 or 1.00145589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,527 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

