VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.01

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 21681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $504.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 65.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 474,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

