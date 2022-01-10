VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Get VectivBio alerts:

VECT opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. VectivBio has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $37.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VectivBio (VECT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.