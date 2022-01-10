Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

