Vega Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.65 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00025148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.90 million and $3.65 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,102,267 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

