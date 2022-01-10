Veles Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Veles has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $32,957.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.81 or 0.07329922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00303331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.78 or 0.00868156 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00068107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00441207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00253883 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,854 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

