Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

VLD stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,165,000.

