Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERY. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericity in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericity in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericity by 76.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericity in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

