Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Verso has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $74,133.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.81 or 0.07469209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.67 or 0.99903723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

