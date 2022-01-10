Viberate Market Cap Reaches $6.38 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $608,540.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

