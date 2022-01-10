Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,822 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

ZUMZ stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

