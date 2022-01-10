Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

