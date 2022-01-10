Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMIC. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

