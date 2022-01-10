Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 131,342 shares of company stock valued at $264,868 over the last three months.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

