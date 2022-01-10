Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 175,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

