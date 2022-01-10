Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRSP stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

