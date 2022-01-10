Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,168 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

