Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GNHAY stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

