Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPCE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

