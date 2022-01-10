Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their prior target price of $255.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.38.

V opened at $216.96 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

