Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

VTSCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC:VTSCY opened at $10.94 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Vitesco Technologies Group

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.