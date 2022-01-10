Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

