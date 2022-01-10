Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

