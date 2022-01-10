Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

WNC stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 106.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wabash National by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

