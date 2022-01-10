Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.