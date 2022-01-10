WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.87. 151,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

