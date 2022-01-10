Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

