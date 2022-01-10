WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 55 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.33.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $516.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.97 and a 200 day moving average of $603.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.12 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

