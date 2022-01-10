We Are One Seven LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 29.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Accenture by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $370.75 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

