We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $161.76 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.