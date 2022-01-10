Wedbush Weighs in on Liquidia Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Liquidia stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

