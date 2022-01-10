Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

CNI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,600. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

