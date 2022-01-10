Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is South Dakota Investment Council’s 10th Largest Position

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479,816. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

