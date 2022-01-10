Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $50.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

