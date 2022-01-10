Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGYF. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

