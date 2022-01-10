WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

