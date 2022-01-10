William Blair Begins Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BNOX opened at $11.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

