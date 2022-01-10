Wing Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $27.52 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $12.33 or 0.00029921 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,356,900 coins and its circulating supply is 2,231,900 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.