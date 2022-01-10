Wing Reaches Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.56 or 0.07309905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.04 or 0.99955122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00067838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

