Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $121.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.63.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $109.31. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

