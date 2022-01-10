WOWswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,248.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00025709 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $5.84 million and $54,248.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.32 or 0.07495363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.36 or 0.99975892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

