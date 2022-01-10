WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

